Jordan's Clampdown: Brotherhood Banned Amid Sabotage Claims

In a decisive move, Jordan's government has banned the Muslim Brotherhood after discovering its ties to a sabotage plot, according to Interior Minister Mazen Fraya. The controversial decision saw the seizure of the group's assets and was prompted by suspicions of the Brotherhood's militia aspirations.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in the 1920s to promote Islamic political ideals, has long held influence in Jordan despite often operating clandestinely across other nations. While facilitating substantial grassroots support, its political activities have been conducted indirectly through the Islamic Action Front (IAF), its perceived political arm.

This latest governmental action amplifies the country's regional alignment against political Islam, with the IAF now facing potential repercussions. Although the IAF secured significant parliamentary representation last year, its future remains uncertain with impending judicial verdicts and potential further governmental pressure to renounce Brotherhood affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)