Left Menu

Jordan's Clampdown: Brotherhood Banned Amid Sabotage Claims

Jordan has banned the Muslim Brotherhood, seizing its assets following allegations of links to sabotage. The group, originally founded in Egypt, has significant influence in Jordan, operating through the Islamic Action Front. The government's crackdown forms part of a broader regional movement against political Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST
Jordan's Clampdown: Brotherhood Banned Amid Sabotage Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Jordan's government has banned the Muslim Brotherhood after discovering its ties to a sabotage plot, according to Interior Minister Mazen Fraya. The controversial decision saw the seizure of the group's assets and was prompted by suspicions of the Brotherhood's militia aspirations.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in the 1920s to promote Islamic political ideals, has long held influence in Jordan despite often operating clandestinely across other nations. While facilitating substantial grassroots support, its political activities have been conducted indirectly through the Islamic Action Front (IAF), its perceived political arm.

This latest governmental action amplifies the country's regional alignment against political Islam, with the IAF now facing potential repercussions. Although the IAF secured significant parliamentary representation last year, its future remains uncertain with impending judicial verdicts and potential further governmental pressure to renounce Brotherhood affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025