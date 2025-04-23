Ivory Coast Political Drama: Tidjane Thiam's Fight for Candidacy

Ivory Coast's political landscape faces upheaval as opposition leader Tidjane Thiam declares his determination to contest the upcoming presidential election despite a legal setback. A court recently ruled against his candidacy, citing dual citizenship as the reason for his removal from the electoral roll.

Thiam, a former CEO and a prominent political figure, emphasized his commitment to peace and reconciliation amid escalating tensions. He criticized the authorities for using outdated laws to thwart his ambitions while affirming the importance of allowing the Ivorian people their democratic right to choose their leaders freely.

The decision has sparked fears of potential unrest, reminiscent of the country's civil war-riddled past. Thiam's exclusion raises concerns about political interference and the fragility of democracy in the cocoa-rich nation, which has seen significant economic growth following years of conflict.

