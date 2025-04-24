Trump's Blueprint: Reviving American Manufacturing Through Job Training

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order as early as Wednesday, focusing on enhancing job training in skilled trades to complement his trade policies for revitalizing U.S. manufacturing, according to a White House summary reviewed by Reuters.

The initiative, driven by the Labor, Education, and Commerce departments, aims to address job needs in emerging industries, particularly those involving artificial intelligence. This effort seeks to support more than one million apprenticeships per year, as indicated in the summary. In office since January, Trump has stirred markets with tariffs on imports, partially paused pending partner negotiations.

Trump's tariffs aim to counter the decline in U.S. factory jobs, believed by some advisers to result from industries moving operations abroad. Although tariffs could increase demand for American goods, obstacles remain, such as a shortage of skilled workers. The U.S. has seen reduced training for factory roles over the decades, impacted by retirements and immigration policies. The executive order intends to shift agency focus from predominantly professional job preparation towards skilled trades, reflecting Trump's strategy to refocus career preparation for young Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)