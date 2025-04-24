Trump's Blueprint: Reviving American Manufacturing Through Job Training
President Trump is set to sign an order aimed at boosting job training in skilled trades, aligning with his trade policies to revive U.S. manufacturing. The initiative seeks to support over a million apprenticeships annually by reallocating resources toward skilled trades like electricians and machinists.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order as early as Wednesday, focusing on enhancing job training in skilled trades to complement his trade policies for revitalizing U.S. manufacturing, according to a White House summary reviewed by Reuters.
The initiative, driven by the Labor, Education, and Commerce departments, aims to address job needs in emerging industries, particularly those involving artificial intelligence. This effort seeks to support more than one million apprenticeships per year, as indicated in the summary. In office since January, Trump has stirred markets with tariffs on imports, partially paused pending partner negotiations.
Trump's tariffs aim to counter the decline in U.S. factory jobs, believed by some advisers to result from industries moving operations abroad. Although tariffs could increase demand for American goods, obstacles remain, such as a shortage of skilled workers. The U.S. has seen reduced training for factory roles over the decades, impacted by retirements and immigration policies. The executive order intends to shift agency focus from predominantly professional job preparation towards skilled trades, reflecting Trump's strategy to refocus career preparation for young Americans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Trade Tensions: U.S. Imposes 104% Tariffs on Chinese Goods
Tariffs Turmoil: Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Trump's Tariffs: A Trade War Escalation
Trump's Global Trade Gamble: Tariffs, Turmoil, and the US Economy
Asian markets resume slide and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 drops 5% as Trump's latest salvo of tariffs takes effect, reports AP.