Congress Leaders Unite in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Top Congress leaders met urgently on Thursday to address the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating unity and resolve against terrorism.

In attendance were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other key figures, gathered at the party's Akbar Road office to deliberate and honor victims.

The meeting was marked by a moment of silence for the victims, affirming solidarity in urging decisive government action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)