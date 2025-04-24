Congress Leaders Unite in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Top Congress leaders convened an emergency meeting to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack. They paid homage to victims and planned to pass a resolution condemning the attack. Congress expects collective action from PM Narendra Modi while backing the government's anti-terror endeavors.
Updated: 24-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:32 IST
Top Congress leaders met urgently on Thursday to address the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating unity and resolve against terrorism.
In attendance were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other key figures, gathered at the party's Akbar Road office to deliberate and honor victims.
The meeting was marked by a moment of silence for the victims, affirming solidarity in urging decisive government action against terrorism.
