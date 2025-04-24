Canadian Mark Carney Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Canadian Mark Carney has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, referring to it as a 'senseless and shocking act of violence.'

Taking to social media platform X, Carney expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. The deadly assault is reported to be the worst since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The Resistance Front, believed to be a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, India announced the downgrading of diplomatic ties with Pakistan, implementing measures such as the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the closure of the Attari land-transit post.

(With inputs from agencies.)