Left Menu

Canadian Mark Carney Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mark Carney, a Canadian, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a senseless act of violence that killed 26 people, including tourists. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, led India to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan and take additional measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:27 IST
Canadian Mark Carney Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Mark Carney has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, referring to it as a 'senseless and shocking act of violence.'

Taking to social media platform X, Carney expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. The deadly assault is reported to be the worst since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The Resistance Front, believed to be a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, India announced the downgrading of diplomatic ties with Pakistan, implementing measures such as the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the closure of the Attari land-transit post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025