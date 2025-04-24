Tragedy in Kashmir: Indore Family's Heart-Wrenching Loss

A tragic incident unfolded in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, where a terror attack claimed the lives of 26 people, including visiting tourists. Sushil Nathaniel, a manager from Indore, was among the killed, shot dead in front of his 25-year-old son, Austin. The family was visiting the famous tourist spot Baisaran.

Among the attackers were minors, shockingly equipped with head-mounted cameras, according to Austin. They questioned victims about their religious identity, coercing them to recite the kalma before deciding their fate. Austin himself witnessed the shooting of six individuals during the chilling assault.

In the aftermath, Austin voiced a need for increased police and Army presence in the area. Amid the grief, tributes poured in for Sushil Nathaniel, with his burial taking place in Indore. Influential local figures paid their respects, while his daughter, injured during the attack, attended the ceremony in a wheelchair.

(With inputs from agencies.)