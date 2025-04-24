Shiv Sena Demands Accountability After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) has criticized the intelligence failures that preceded the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians, predominantly tourists. The party has pledged its support for any decisive action the government takes against those responsible for this appalling incident.

Ahead of an all-party meeting called by the government, Arvind Sawant, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, communicated with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Sawant, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, expressed their inability to attend due to official commitments as part of parliamentary committees.

Sawant underscored the need for accountability and stressed the importance of a united front in response to the attack. He also urged the government to deliver a robust retaliation to deter similar future threats against India. The party sought the opportunity to participate in the meeting through a video link.

(With inputs from agencies.)