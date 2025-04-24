Left Menu

Government Convenes Emergency Meeting After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

The central government, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is convening an all-party meeting following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Key officials, including Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, briefed President Droupadi Murmu amid strong condemnation from community leaders and diplomatic repercussions against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:07 IST
Amit Shah to meet President Murmu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar briefed President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This meeting comes ahead of a scheduled all-party meeting, called by the central government, to address the grave incident.

The meeting is set for 6 pm at the Parliament, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen, has drawn widespread condemnation. Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, denounced the act, stressing that such violence has no place in Islam.

The Congress party has demanded a thorough investigation into security lapses in the heavily guarded region, highlighting the need for public accountability. The central government's response includes diplomatic measures such as closing the Attari Integrated Check Post and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, targeting relations with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

