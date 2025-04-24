Political Turbulence: Nitish Kumar and Lalan Clash Amid Inner Circle Tensions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed fingers at his close aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan, for his previous departure from the BJP-led NDA alliance during a function in Madhubani, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar, who had rejoined the BJP just before last year's Lok Sabha elections, expressed regret over his decision to leave the alliance nearly three years ago, citing BJP's alleged attempts to divide his party, JD(U).

While sharing the stage with Lalan, Kumar accused his former JD(U) national president of leading him astray, fueling speculations of internal rifts caused by Lalan's alleged closeness to RJD, Kumar's long-time rival.

(With inputs from agencies.)