Trump's Candid Critique of Putin's Kyiv Assault

President Trump criticized Vladimir Putin for escalating attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. He urged Putin to cease attacks and pushed for peace talks, amid growing frustration at the stalled US-led peace efforts. Trump also criticized President Zelenskyy for not surrendering Crimea as part of negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:46 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a rare public criticism, President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his military operations in Kyiv, citing high casualties and poor timing. Trump expressed his discontent on his Truth Social platform, highlighting the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

The barrage on Kyiv resulted in at least nine deaths and injured over 70 people, marking one of the deadliest assaults since July. As the US-led peace negotiations make little headway, Trump's frustration mounts, especially concerning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stance on Crimea.

Zelenskyy remained firm against conceding the Russia-occupied peninsula, emphasizing his nation's red line even as Ukraine showed interest in a ceasefire per US proposals. Meanwhile, Trump's scheduled meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre highlights ongoing international efforts to address the crisis, among other concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

