India Responds Firmly After Pahalgam Terror Attack

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat condemns the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 tourists. The Indian government has taken strong action, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani officials. An all-party meeting was called to discuss the repercussions of this attack, one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:47 IST
CPI-M leader Brinda Karat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat condemned the killing of innocent tourists, expressing disbelief at the brutality of the act. Speaking to ANI, Karat emphasized the outrage over the senseless violence and assured the CPI-M's support for any governmental measures against such atrocities.

The Central government has called an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to address the Pahalgam attack. The assault on tourists at Baisaran meadow resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepali fatalities, marking the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

In reaction, India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and expelled Pakistani High Commission officials. The government has also revoked visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and suspended all visas for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately.

