India Responds Firmly After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat condemned the killing of innocent tourists, expressing disbelief at the brutality of the act. Speaking to ANI, Karat emphasized the outrage over the senseless violence and assured the CPI-M's support for any governmental measures against such atrocities.

The Central government has called an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to address the Pahalgam attack. The assault on tourists at Baisaran meadow resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepali fatalities, marking the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

In reaction, India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and expelled Pakistani High Commission officials. The government has also revoked visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and suspended all visas for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)