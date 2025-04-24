Trump's Unlikely Condemnation Amid Rising Tensions in Ukraine

In a surprising public rebuke, former U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Russia's overnight assault on Kyiv, which left at least 10 dead and 90 injured. The attack, involving missiles and drones, represents the largest strike on the Ukrainian capital this year. Trump, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin via social media, emphatically stated, 'Vladimir, STOP!'

The assault occurs amid heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which escalated with Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. Both nations are eager to prove their commitment to Trump's objective of reaching a rapid peace deal, with Trump noting the dire toll of 5,000 soldiers lost weekly. He criticized the attack's 'bad timing' and deemed it 'not necessary.'

Despite the U.S. threatening to withdraw its diplomatic effort if progress stalls, Trump has maintained differing tones towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin. Trump's special envoy is set to meet Putin, as discussions from recent talks in London are believed to have reached Trump's desk. Zelenskiy remains firm that agreements must align with Ukrainian values and opposition to the occupation of Crimea.

