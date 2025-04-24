Left Menu

Trump's Unlikely Condemnation Amid Rising Tensions in Ukraine

In a rare move, Donald Trump condemned a large-scale missile and drone attack by Russia on Kyiv, urging Vladimir Putin to 'STOP!' The attack resulted in at least 10 deaths and injuries to 90 people. Both Kyiv and Moscow are attempting to showcase progress towards a peace agreement to Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:05 IST
Trump's Unlikely Condemnation Amid Rising Tensions in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising public rebuke, former U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Russia's overnight assault on Kyiv, which left at least 10 dead and 90 injured. The attack, involving missiles and drones, represents the largest strike on the Ukrainian capital this year. Trump, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin via social media, emphatically stated, 'Vladimir, STOP!'

The assault occurs amid heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which escalated with Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. Both nations are eager to prove their commitment to Trump's objective of reaching a rapid peace deal, with Trump noting the dire toll of 5,000 soldiers lost weekly. He criticized the attack's 'bad timing' and deemed it 'not necessary.'

Despite the U.S. threatening to withdraw its diplomatic effort if progress stalls, Trump has maintained differing tones towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin. Trump's special envoy is set to meet Putin, as discussions from recent talks in London are believed to have reached Trump's desk. Zelenskiy remains firm that agreements must align with Ukrainian values and opposition to the occupation of Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025