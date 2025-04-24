NIA Makes Key Visits in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated crucial visits to Dombivali in Thane district, addressing the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

At least 26 individuals lost their lives following a ruthless terrorist onslaught at a meadow in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, leading to widespread tragedy.

Between 5-7 pm, the NIA team engaged with the families of the deceased: Atul Shrikant Mone, Hemant Suhas Joshi, and Sanjay Laxman Lele, offering support in light of their profound loss. Bodies of the victims were returned to Maharashtra for their final rites on Wednesday evening.

