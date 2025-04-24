NIA Makes Key Visits in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
A National Investigation Agency team visited the homes of three victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, speaking with their relatives. The attack left 26 dead in Anantnag district. The NIA is assisting local police in the investigation, as the victims' bodies were returned to Maharashtra.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated crucial visits to Dombivali in Thane district, addressing the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
At least 26 individuals lost their lives following a ruthless terrorist onslaught at a meadow in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, leading to widespread tragedy.
Between 5-7 pm, the NIA team engaged with the families of the deceased: Atul Shrikant Mone, Hemant Suhas Joshi, and Sanjay Laxman Lele, offering support in light of their profound loss. Bodies of the victims were returned to Maharashtra for their final rites on Wednesday evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
