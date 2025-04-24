Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand: Vow to Track and Punish Terrorists After Pahalgam Tragedy

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's resolve to pursue and punish the perpetrators and their supporters. Highlighting a nationwide demand for decisive action, the Prime Minister outlined stringent measures against Pakistan, underscoring India's unwavering stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:45 IST
India's Unyielding Stand: Vow to Track and Punish Terrorists After Pahalgam Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to a relentless pursuit of justice, promising to track and punish those responsible and their backers.

Modi delivered a stern warning in Bihar, asserting that India's spirit remains unbroken and that the country is united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism. Notably, he emphasized that the willpower of 140 crore Indians would shatter the support structures of terror.

In response to the attack, India has implemented several retaliatory actions, including suspending diplomatic relations with Pakistan and revoking visas for its nationals, highlighting the government's aggressive stance on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025