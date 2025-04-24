India's Unyielding Stand: Vow to Track and Punish Terrorists After Pahalgam Tragedy
In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's resolve to pursue and punish the perpetrators and their supporters. Highlighting a nationwide demand for decisive action, the Prime Minister outlined stringent measures against Pakistan, underscoring India's unwavering stance against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to a relentless pursuit of justice, promising to track and punish those responsible and their backers.
Modi delivered a stern warning in Bihar, asserting that India's spirit remains unbroken and that the country is united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism. Notably, he emphasized that the willpower of 140 crore Indians would shatter the support structures of terror.
In response to the attack, India has implemented several retaliatory actions, including suspending diplomatic relations with Pakistan and revoking visas for its nationals, highlighting the government's aggressive stance on national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
