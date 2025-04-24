India's Unyielding Stand: Vow to Track and Punish Terrorists After Pahalgam Tragedy

Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to a relentless pursuit of justice, promising to track and punish those responsible and their backers.

Modi delivered a stern warning in Bihar, asserting that India's spirit remains unbroken and that the country is united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism. Notably, he emphasized that the willpower of 140 crore Indians would shatter the support structures of terror.

In response to the attack, India has implemented several retaliatory actions, including suspending diplomatic relations with Pakistan and revoking visas for its nationals, highlighting the government's aggressive stance on national security.

