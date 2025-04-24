Exercise Aakraman: IAF's Routine Maneuver Amidst Rising Tensions
The Indian Air Force's 'Exercise Aakraman' involves its main fighter jets, including Rafales and Su-30s, and is described as a routine operation. The exercise takes place amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area.
The Indian Air Force has commenced 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector, utilizing its primary combat aircraft such as Rafales and Su-30s, sources reported Thursday.
Despite the strategic significance, officials have clarified this is a routine drill typically conducted by the IAF.
This exercise occurs against a backdrop of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
