Exercise Aakraman: IAF's Routine Maneuver Amidst Rising Tensions

The Indian Air Force has commenced 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector, utilizing its primary combat aircraft such as Rafales and Su-30s, sources reported Thursday.

Despite the strategic significance, officials have clarified this is a routine drill typically conducted by the IAF.

This exercise occurs against a backdrop of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

