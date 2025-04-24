Left Menu

Exercise Aakraman: IAF's Routine Maneuver Amidst Rising Tensions

The Indian Air Force's 'Exercise Aakraman' involves its main fighter jets, including Rafales and Su-30s, and is described as a routine operation. The exercise takes place amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:13 IST
Exercise Aakraman: IAF's Routine Maneuver Amidst Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has commenced 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector, utilizing its primary combat aircraft such as Rafales and Su-30s, sources reported Thursday.

Despite the strategic significance, officials have clarified this is a routine drill typically conducted by the IAF.

This exercise occurs against a backdrop of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025