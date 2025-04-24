Owaisi Backs Modi's Plan Against Pahalgam Terrorists

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm approach against the Pahalgam terrorists. Addressing reporters, Owaisi emphasized the need to hold accountable those responsible, ensuring justice for the victims' families can be achieved through strict action and deterrent policies.

Owaisi highlighted the necessity of steadfast national security measures and the support of Kashmiris, expressing AIMIM's backing for the Cabinet Committee on Security's decisions. He questioned the withdrawal of CRPF units from Pahalgam, underlining the terrorist threat supported by Pakistan.

The recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and diplomatic downgrades with Pakistan are parts of India's response. Owaisi has urged Muslims to wear black armbands during Friday prayers to denounce the attacks, urging collective condemnation of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)