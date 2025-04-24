Bharat Summit: A Conclave for Global Justice and Cooperation

The Bharat Summit is set to bring together prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside international figures. The two-day event, starting Friday, focuses on fostering dialogue around global justice, equity, and cooperation.

The summit will feature bilateral meetings and thematic sessions addressing global challenges such as gender and economic justice, combating disinformation, and tackling social and political polarization. A plenary session will launch the Hyderabad Declaration, with Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others providing inaugural remarks.

Although toned down due to a terror attack, the summit's valedictory session will continue with keynotes from Priyanka Gandhi and AICC leaders, releasing the Telangana Declaration that condemns terrorism, an unwavering stance of the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)