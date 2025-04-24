Left Menu

Bharat Summit: A Conclave for Global Justice and Cooperation

The Bharat Summit, featuring leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and international delegates, aims to foster discussions on global justice and cooperation. The event includes thematic sessions, the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration, and a focus on issues like gender and ecological justice. Cultural events were canceled due to a terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:46 IST
The Bharat Summit is set to bring together prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside international figures. The two-day event, starting Friday, focuses on fostering dialogue around global justice, equity, and cooperation.

The summit will feature bilateral meetings and thematic sessions addressing global challenges such as gender and economic justice, combating disinformation, and tackling social and political polarization. A plenary session will launch the Hyderabad Declaration, with Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others providing inaugural remarks.

Although toned down due to a terror attack, the summit's valedictory session will continue with keynotes from Priyanka Gandhi and AICC leaders, releasing the Telangana Declaration that condemns terrorism, an unwavering stance of the Congress party.

