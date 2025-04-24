Left Menu

Trade Tensions Between U.S. and Vietnam: Navigating Tariffs and Negotiations

U.S. and Vietnam trade representatives held a virtual meeting to address reciprocal trade issues and market access. As Vietnam faces heavy tariffs from the U.S., both sides emphasized the need for swift progress in negotiations. Vietnam commits to buying more American goods under U.S. pressure and tightens China trade controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:46 IST
In recent developments, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a pivotal virtual meeting with Vietnamese Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, focusing on progressing reciprocal trade relations. The U.S. and Vietnam m dialogue emphasized the need to swiftly address market access and unfair trade practices.

Vietnam ranks fourth in trade surplus with the United States, facing potential consequences from a 46% tariff announced by President Trump. Despite a temporary pause on the tariffs, a 10% rate still affects Vietnam, jeopardizing its economic growth reliant on U.S. exports and foreign investments.

Amid pressures, Vietnam is adopting measures against trade fraud and enhancing control over China-related exports. In efforts to mitigate tensions, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh committed to increasing purchases of American goods and expediting orders from U.S. markets, aligning with strategic geopolitical shifts in Southeast Asia.

