Left Menu

Legal Tug-of-War: Trump's Clash with Harvard's Attorney

President Donald Trump criticized a lawyer representing both Harvard University and the Trump Organization over a lawsuit against his administration. The lawyer, William Burck, involved in several high-profile cases, faces scrutiny amidst legal battles against the administration, including a lawsuit filed by Harvard over federal funding cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:59 IST
Legal Tug-of-War: Trump's Clash with Harvard's Attorney
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized a lawyer involved with both the Trump Organization and a major lawsuit against his administration. The lawyer in question, believed to be William Burck from Quinn Emanuel, also represents Harvard University in its legal fight against funding cuts imposed by the administration.

Eric Trump has indicated his intention to distance the Trump Organization from Burck, citing a conflict of interest without further details. As a lead attorney for Harvard, Burck is challenging the administration's decision to freeze over $2 billion in federal funding, claiming it as part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on educational institutions.

William Burck, known for his connections within the Republican Party, previously served as a White House lawyer for George W. Bush and has represented figures like Steve Bannon. Quinn Emanuel, the law firm where Burck practices, is also involved in other legal battles against the administration, including a case to repatriate Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025