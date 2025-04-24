Legal Tug-of-War: Trump's Clash with Harvard's Attorney

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized a lawyer involved with both the Trump Organization and a major lawsuit against his administration. The lawyer in question, believed to be William Burck from Quinn Emanuel, also represents Harvard University in its legal fight against funding cuts imposed by the administration.

Eric Trump has indicated his intention to distance the Trump Organization from Burck, citing a conflict of interest without further details. As a lead attorney for Harvard, Burck is challenging the administration's decision to freeze over $2 billion in federal funding, claiming it as part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on educational institutions.

William Burck, known for his connections within the Republican Party, previously served as a White House lawyer for George W. Bush and has represented figures like Steve Bannon. Quinn Emanuel, the law firm where Burck practices, is also involved in other legal battles against the administration, including a case to repatriate Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.

