Biju Janata Dal Stands United with Government on National Security

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has declared unwavering support to the Central government in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting national security as a priority during an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Sasmit Patra, BJD's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, attended the New Delhi meeting, reaffirming his party's commitment to supporting government actions concerning national defense. Patra conveyed BJD President Naveen Patnaik's condolences to affected families and expressed strong condemnation of the attack.

Leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, were briefed on the attack that claimed 26 lives, urging swift justice. BJD stood firm in urging decisive government action towards bringing perpetrators to justice, upholding its resolute stance on national security issues.

