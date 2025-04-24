Left Menu

India Takes Firm Stance After Devastating Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has implemented measures against Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism. An all-party meeting was convened to address the issue, and the Indian government has introduced several diplomatic and policy actions to emphasize zero tolerance towards terrorism, aiming to ensure future safety.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has called for unity in addressing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, highlighting the need to halt Pakistan-organised terror activities without political bias.

The attack claimed 26 lives, marking a severe escalation in regional violence.

On the same day, India's Central government arranged an all-party meeting. Key figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, joined the discussion to strategize a cohesive response to the incident. Prominent leaders from across the political spectrum were in attendance, emphasizing the bipartisan concern over national security matters.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow, led India to react with decisive countermeasures against Pakistan. At a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, PM Narendra Modi and officials agreed to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and imposed stringent diplomatic sanctions.

This includes declaring Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata, suspending SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas, and revoking all Pakistani visas issued by India, effective April 2025, as India intensifies its stance on cross-border terrorism support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

