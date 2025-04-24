Destructive Overnight Strike on Kyiv: Global Reactions and Diplomatic Tensions

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was hit by its most severe missile and drone attack overnight, causing at least 12 fatalities and provoking a rare condemnation from former U.S. President Donald Trump towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. Western and Ukrainian officials reported that the attack left 90 people injured and triggered widespread devastation.

As Kyiv and Moscow navigate complex peace negotiations, this assault underscores the volatility of the conflict that has raged since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Donald Trump, seeking to fast-track a peace deal, criticized the timing of the strikes on his Truth Social account, imploring, 'Vladimir, STOP!' in response to escalating hostilities.

In the aftermath of the missile barrage, U.S. diplomatic discussions faced friction as Secretary of State Marco Rubio opted out of a critical meeting involving U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials. Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders, grappling with the ongoing crisis, emphasized their commitment to national integrity amidst diplomatic pressures during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)