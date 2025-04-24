Left Menu

Destructive Overnight Strike on Kyiv: Global Reactions and Diplomatic Tensions

Kyiv faced its largest missile and drone attack, resulting in at least 12 deaths. The strike prompted a rare rebuke from Donald Trump towards Vladimir Putin and highlighted tensions between Kyiv and Moscow in the backdrop of peace talks. Rescue operations uncovered more casualties amidst ongoing fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was hit by its most severe missile and drone attack overnight, causing at least 12 fatalities and provoking a rare condemnation from former U.S. President Donald Trump towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. Western and Ukrainian officials reported that the attack left 90 people injured and triggered widespread devastation.

As Kyiv and Moscow navigate complex peace negotiations, this assault underscores the volatility of the conflict that has raged since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Donald Trump, seeking to fast-track a peace deal, criticized the timing of the strikes on his Truth Social account, imploring, 'Vladimir, STOP!' in response to escalating hostilities.

In the aftermath of the missile barrage, U.S. diplomatic discussions faced friction as Secretary of State Marco Rubio opted out of a critical meeting involving U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials. Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders, grappling with the ongoing crisis, emphasized their commitment to national integrity amidst diplomatic pressures during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

