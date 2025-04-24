Left Menu

Trump's Push for Peace: The Crucial Days Ahead

President Donald Trump announced that the upcoming days are crucial for his efforts to establish a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Although specifics were not provided, Trump and his team have voiced dissatisfaction with the actions of both countries concerning the peace initiative.

Updated: 24-04-2025 23:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the impending days would be pivotal in his campaign to facilitate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

While details were sparse, Trump's comments suggest frustration among his aides, who have publicly criticized both Russia and Ukraine for their responses to his peace efforts.

Observers are keenly watching the situation, as the international community grapples with the complexities of mediating between these two nations.

