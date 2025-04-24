Trump's Push for Peace: The Crucial Days Ahead

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the impending days would be pivotal in his campaign to facilitate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

While details were sparse, Trump's comments suggest frustration among his aides, who have publicly criticized both Russia and Ukraine for their responses to his peace efforts.

Observers are keenly watching the situation, as the international community grapples with the complexities of mediating between these two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)