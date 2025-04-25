Kapil Sibal Urges Parliamentary Unity on Terrorism

In a fervent appeal, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to denounce the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Sibal emphasized the importance of showcasing the nation's unity in combating terrorism on the global stage.

The former Union minister proposed sending delegations of MPs from both ruling and opposition parties to key international allies to apply diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. He argued for trade constraints on countries dealing with Pakistan, mirroring US-style sanctions.

Criticizing PM Modi for missing an all-party meeting, Sibal insisted on collective action against terrorism, condemning political gains from innocent lives lost to terror. He further urged the United Nations to play a decisive role in counter-terrorism efforts with the Security Council involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)