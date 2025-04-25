Indian Youth Congress Honors Pahalgam Victims with 'Tiranga March'
The Indian Youth Congress organized a 'Tiranga March' at Jantar Mantar to honor victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed. The march included slogans against Pakistan's support for terrorism in India, led by IYC leaders Uday Bhanu Chib and Varun Pandey.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a 'Tiranga March' at Jantar Mantar on Friday, dedicated to remembering the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred at a notable tourist site in south Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly visitors, and left many injured.
March participants, led by IYC's National President Uday Bhanu Chib and National Media In-charge Varun Pandey, showed solidarity by waving the Indian tricolor. They vocally criticized Pakistan for its role in destabilizing India through support for terrorism.
Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai' echoed through the protest, gathering both party workers and supporters who aimed to draw attention to the issue of terrorism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Raid Hotspots
Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees
Heart Clinic on Wheels: Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare in Kashmir
Historic Rail Milestone: World's Highest Bridge and Vande Bharat Reaches Kashmir