Indian Youth Congress Honors Pahalgam Victims with 'Tiranga March'

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a 'Tiranga March' at Jantar Mantar on Friday, dedicated to remembering the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred at a notable tourist site in south Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly visitors, and left many injured.

March participants, led by IYC's National President Uday Bhanu Chib and National Media In-charge Varun Pandey, showed solidarity by waving the Indian tricolor. They vocally criticized Pakistan for its role in destabilizing India through support for terrorism.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai' echoed through the protest, gathering both party workers and supporters who aimed to draw attention to the issue of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)