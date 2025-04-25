Left Menu

Poland's Judicial Reform: Striving for EU Approval Amid Electoral Shifts

The Polish government has submitted a judicial reform proposal to European legal experts, aiming to reverse previous controversial changes that led to EU penalties. As presidential elections approach, opposition figures like Prime Minister Donald Tusk seek to restore judicial independence and recover withheld EU funds.

The Polish government has taken a significant step in addressing its controversial judicial reform by sending a revised proposal to European legal experts for approval. The move seeks to reverse changes made by a previous nationalist administration that led to hefty fines from the European Union for threatening judicial independence.

These efforts occur against the backdrop of an impending presidential election. With President Andrzej Duda unable to run due to term limits, polls show a candidate from Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition leading the race, closely followed by a candidate from the ruling Law and Justice party.

Deputy Justice Minister Dariusz Mazur articulated the government's commitment to reverting to democratic standards and resolving issues with judicial appointments, a major sticking point with the EU. The outcome of this reform could determine Poland's access to billions of euros in EU funds currently withheld.

