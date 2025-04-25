Left Menu

United Against Terror: India's Call for Global Solidarity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the global threat of terrorism, urging unity beyond political interests. He emphasized India's peace-loving nature and the doctrine 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. At a conference in Tamil Nadu, silence was observed for victims of the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the prioritization of national interest.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, underscored that the Pahalgam terror attack serves as a stark reminder of terrorism's threat as a global menace. His call was clear: humanity must address this issue collectively.

Speaking at the Vice Chancellors' conference in Tamil Nadu, he urged the audience to set aside political and personal divides in favor of national priorities. Dhankar highlighted India's peace-loving ethos, deeply rooted in the doctrine 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

In memory of victims of the recent Pahalgam attack, a moment of silence was observed, led by the Vice President, Governor R N Ravi, and academics. Dhankar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as pivotal in assuring national progress amidst diverse challenges, emphasizing that national interest must outweigh all others.

