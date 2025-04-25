Left Menu

Pakistan Senate Denounces India Over Pahalgam Attack Link

In response to India's allegations linking Pakistan with the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Senate has passed a resolution condemning these claims. Pakistan asserts its readiness to defend against any aggression. The resolution further criticizes India's actions around the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them acts of war.

The Pakistan Senate has reacted strongly to India's efforts to associate Pakistan with the Pahalgam terror incident by passing a resolution condemning these claims as frivolous and baseless. The attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has seen The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claiming responsibility.

Moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the resolution received unanimous support in the Senate. It declared that Pakistan is capable of defending its sovereignty against any threats, including water terrorism. The resolution criticized the Indian government's alleged campaign to malign Pakistan, labeling efforts to exploit terrorism for political gain as orchestrated.

This legislative move comes on the heels of a National Security Committee meeting, where Pakistan suspended trade and closed airspace to India. The government urged India to stop its blame game and focus on diplomatic resolutions instead.

