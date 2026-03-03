Ishaq Dar's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Middle East Conflict

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has been actively engaged in diplomatic shuttle communications between Saudi Arabia and Iran amid the recent outbreak of conflict. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Dar recounted his efforts to mediate tensions.

Dar was present in Saudi Arabia for an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting when the hostilities began. He immediately contacted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran, reinforcing Pakistan's mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. After assuring his Iranian counterpart of non-aggression from Saudi soil, he noted minimal war impact on Saudi territory.

The minister has since engaged in telephone discussions with foreign ministers from multiple countries, including Turkiye, Bangladesh, and Iran, to defuse tensions. Amid these diplomatic efforts, Dar also highlighted the government's focus on the safety of millions of Pakistanis residing in Arab nations, reporting the safe return of 792 individuals from Iran.

