Japan Unveils Emergency Economic Package Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

Japan's government, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, introduces an emergency economic package to mitigate the impact of new U.S. import tariffs. The package includes subsidies and financial support aimed at reducing gasoline and electricity costs and expanding low-interest loans for small and medium enterprises.

The Japanese government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, announced an emergency economic package on Friday aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of newly imposed U.S. import tariffs. This economic package offers significant support for corporate financing and includes subsidies designed to reduce gasoline prices by 10 yen per liter and partially cover electricity bills for three months starting in July, as per a government document.

To bolster small and mid-sized enterprises that are more susceptible to economic fluctuations, the package extends low-interest loans through government-backed banks to a broader range of firms. Ishiba urged his cabinet to fully support both businesses and households concerned about the tariff impacts. He warned that tariffs could critically affect industries integral to Japan's economy, such as the automotive and steel sectors, and hinted at potential additional measures to boost domestic consumption.

According to Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa, this economic initiative might not necessitate an extra budget, as it could be financed through a reserve fund. In the face of a 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. President on car imports, with a recent temporary reduction to 10%, Japan seeks to evaluate its trade strategies. Increased imports of U.S. soybeans are under consideration, though caution is urged regarding the agricultural sector, emphasized by Liberal Democratic Party members who prefer not to yield farm product negotiations to secure automotive tariff concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

