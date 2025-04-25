Keeping Faith: Kartarpur Corridor Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Kartarpur Corridor in Punjab's Gurdaspur district remains accessible for pilgrims visiting the revered Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The corridor connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev spent his final years, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur. Pilgrims continue visiting the historic gurdwara, voicing a collective plea for the corridor's continued openness.

Meanwhile, India has taken significant diplomatic steps in response to the Pahalgam incident, including expelling Pakistani military attaches and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. These actions come amid the Centre's security meetings, reflecting the gravity of the cross-border relationship strains post-attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)