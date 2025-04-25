Diplomatic Tensions: A Path to Peace in Ukraine?

Steve Witkoff, envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, engaged in crucial diplomatic discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting signals a strategic effort to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Witkoff has assumed the role of Washington's primary channel for negotiations with Putin. Previously, he has had extensive discussions with the leader of the Kremlin as part of a broader push by Trump to broker peace.

Despite recent tensions following a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv, Trump remains optimistic. He emphasized the significance of current and upcoming negotiations, suggesting a deal to end hostilities could be imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)