Diplomatic Tensions: A Path to Peace in Ukraine?
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war. Despite recent tensions from a Russian attack on Kyiv, Trump announced progress in peace talks, highlighting Witkoff's key role in negotiations with the Kremlin.
Steve Witkoff, envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, engaged in crucial diplomatic discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting signals a strategic effort to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Witkoff has assumed the role of Washington's primary channel for negotiations with Putin. Previously, he has had extensive discussions with the leader of the Kremlin as part of a broader push by Trump to broker peace.
Despite recent tensions following a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv, Trump remains optimistic. He emphasized the significance of current and upcoming negotiations, suggesting a deal to end hostilities could be imminent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU and US Favor Diplomacy Over Tariff War
Renewed Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Embassy Talks in Turkey
Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say, reports AP.
A Dance of Diplomacy: The Release of Ksenia Karelina
Congo and Rebels Engage in Crucial Peace Talks in Qatar