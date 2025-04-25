Pope Francis' Legacy: Building Bridges, Not Walls

Pope Francis left a legacy marked by compassion for migrants, emphasizing humanitarian considerations over political barriers. His interventions, such as relocating asylum seekers to Italy, demonstrated this dedication to inclusivity. These actions resonated deeply with individuals like Diane Karla Abano, who felt a transformative connection during a Vatican audience.

This connection was not isolated. Thousands lined St. Peter's Square to bid farewell to a pontiff who championed the voiceless. Through his papacy, Francis prioritized the plight of migrants, urging nations to enhance their support and recalling his own migrant heritage as a source of empathy and insight.

His vocal opposition to anti-migrant policies, including his criticism of Donald Trump's proposed border wall, showcased his enduring advocacy for building 'bridges not walls'. Despite facing opposition, he consistently urged religious and political leaders to aid refugees, leaving a continued impact on global migration discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)