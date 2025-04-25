World News Bulletin: Rising Tensions, Political Stalemates, and International Diplomacy

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated as Indian authorities conduct a manhunt for militants in Kashmir. This comes after a deadly attack on Indian civilians, sparking calls for action against Pakistan.

The world mourns Pope Francis as thousands line up in St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects. His open-topped coffin stands at the central altar, drawing international attention.

Kosovo's political gridlock continues as its parliament fails to elect a speaker, stalling government formation efforts. A legislative halt highlights the nation's deep-rooted political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)