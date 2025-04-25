India Unites Against Terrorism: Strong Measures After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the violence, emphasizing national unity in the fight against terrorism. She stated that no leniency would be shown to the perpetrators, highlighting the nation's collective stand alongside the Prime Minister in addressing terror threats.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference President, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed grief over the attack, which claimed 26 lives, including a Kashmiri youth. Farooq remarked on the tragedy's impact on the valley's community, noting the unified response in aiding victims and mourning the loss together.

Following the incident, which targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, India has implemented stringent measures against Pakistan. The government has suspended parts of the Indus Waters Treaty, revoked visas, and declared Pakistani officials persona non grata, reflecting India's firm stance on eliminating cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)