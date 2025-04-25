Thai PM Shinawatra Rebounds After Health Scare

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been released from the hospital after recovering from a high fever, as confirmed by a government official on Friday.

The Prime Minister, 38, was admitted to the hospital following her return from a two-day visit to Cambodia on Thursday evening. Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub reported that after an exhaustive medical examination, doctors declared her condition had improved significantly.

She was discharged and permitted to rest at home. According to Houngsub, Shinawatra is expected to resume her official duties on Monday.

