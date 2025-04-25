Thai PM Shinawatra Rebounds After Health Scare
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was discharged from the hospital after recovering from a high fever following a trip to Cambodia. Doctors confirmed her condition improved sufficiently for home rest. She is set to resume her duties on Monday, according to a government spokesperson.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:32 IST
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been released from the hospital after recovering from a high fever, as confirmed by a government official on Friday.
The Prime Minister, 38, was admitted to the hospital following her return from a two-day visit to Cambodia on Thursday evening. Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub reported that after an exhaustive medical examination, doctors declared her condition had improved significantly.
She was discharged and permitted to rest at home. According to Houngsub, Shinawatra is expected to resume her official duties on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thai
- Prime Minister
- Shinawatra
- health
- Cambodia
- hospital
- recovery
- government
- official
- fever
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Signs of Recovery in India's Microfinance Sector: A Gradual Comeback
Arms Recovery Raises Concerns in Conflict-Ridden Manipur
Auckland City Hospital Enhances Emergency Services with Major ED Overhaul
Fake Cardiologist Scandal Shakes Damoh Hospital
Tripura's Vision for a Homeopathy Hospital: A Step Towards Holistic Health