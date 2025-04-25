Left Menu

Global Leaders Take a Backseat: Pope's Funeral Seating By French Alphabet

At Pope Francis' funeral, foreign leaders adhere to a seating order dominated by Argentine and Italian delegates, dictated by the French alphabet. Among the 130 foreign delegations expected are 50 heads of state, including Donald Trump. Italian police manage intricate security as St. Peter's Square hosts thousands.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:56 IST
The funeral of Pope Francis sees a unique arrangement as world leaders take second place to Argentine and Italian delegates. On Saturday, the Vatican announced that about 130 foreign delegations, including 50 heads of state like U.S. President Donald Trump, would attend, all seated by the French alphabet.

The official delegations will be positioned to the right of the altar. Argentine President Javier Milei, despite past criticisms of Francis, receives the front row seats, followed by Italy due to its historical ties with the Vatican. Other countries, following this, are arranged according to their French names.

Reigning monarchs from Spain, Belgium, and Monaco are given priority seating. As a result, Trump, embroiled in diplomatic efforts for a peace deal in Ukraine, sits before many colleagues due to the French spelling of the United States. In contrast, Joe Biden, attending separately from the U.S. delegation, finds himself further back.

