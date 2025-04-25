Left Menu

Rajasthan Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Protests erupted across parts of Rajasthan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including many tourists. Hindu groups called for a bandh, leading to partial market closures in key districts. While demonstrations turned aggressive in some areas, police intervened to prevent escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:05 IST
Rajasthan Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests have surged in various regions of Rajasthan following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists.

Hindu groups initiated bandh calls, causing partial shutdowns in districts such as Udaipur, Kota, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu. In Udaipur's Jhalol, anti-Pakistan slogans filled the air, with Pakistani flags burned in Jaisalmer's Hanuman Chowk by VHP members.

Amid these protests, some resistance surfaced against the bandh. In Sikar, Bajrang Dal members attempted to disrupt street vendors, prompting police intervention. A similar confrontation occurred in Mohalla Karigaran, where police again stepped in to diffuse tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025