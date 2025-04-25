Rajasthan Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Protests erupted across parts of Rajasthan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including many tourists. Hindu groups called for a bandh, leading to partial market closures in key districts. While demonstrations turned aggressive in some areas, police intervened to prevent escalation.
Protests have surged in various regions of Rajasthan following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists.
Hindu groups initiated bandh calls, causing partial shutdowns in districts such as Udaipur, Kota, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu. In Udaipur's Jhalol, anti-Pakistan slogans filled the air, with Pakistani flags burned in Jaisalmer's Hanuman Chowk by VHP members.
Amid these protests, some resistance surfaced against the bandh. In Sikar, Bajrang Dal members attempted to disrupt street vendors, prompting police intervention. A similar confrontation occurred in Mohalla Karigaran, where police again stepped in to diffuse tensions.
