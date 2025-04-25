Tense Standoff Along Indo-Pak Tensions Rise After Devastating Attack

The Indian Army has effectively countered unprovoked Pakistani military firing at select locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This development follows a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

Military sources confirmed the Pakistani military's firing on Thursday, while adding that there were no reported casualties. Despite the severity of the situation, the Indian Army has yet to make an official statement regarding the firing or India's response.

As tensions mounted, India's Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi assessed the security situation in Srinagar with senior Army commanders. Pakistan, meanwhile, escalated its military alertness after India's firm resolve to pursue those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Both countries have announced retaliatory measures, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)