Pakistan Halts Controversial Canal Project Amidst Indus Waters Treaty Tensions

The Pakistan government has ceased the Cholistan canal project after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This decision followed protests from the Sindh province and was made in consultation with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to reach an inter-provincial consensus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government has decided to halt the contentious canals project after India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. This move follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with the tragic death toll including 26 victims, mostly tourists.

Protests erupted in Sindh against the canal project, backed by political entities like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif coordinated with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, agreeing to suspend the project until a consensus is achieved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Addressing a joint press conference, Sharif affirmed that no further canal construction will occur without inter-provincial agreement. The cancellation aligns with a broader attempt to address Pakistan's water security concerns amidst escalating tensions with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

