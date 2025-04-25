Pakistan Halts Controversial Canal Project Amidst Indus Waters Treaty Tensions

The Pakistan government has decided to halt the contentious canals project after India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. This move follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with the tragic death toll including 26 victims, mostly tourists.

Protests erupted in Sindh against the canal project, backed by political entities like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif coordinated with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, agreeing to suspend the project until a consensus is achieved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Addressing a joint press conference, Sharif affirmed that no further canal construction will occur without inter-provincial agreement. The cancellation aligns with a broader attempt to address Pakistan's water security concerns amidst escalating tensions with India.

