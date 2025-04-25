Left Menu

Warren's Warning: SEC Scrutiny on Trump's ETF Plans

Senator Elizabeth Warren urges the U.S. SEC to disclose regulatory intentions over an ETF launched by Trump Media & Technology Group, founded by President Donald Trump. Warren raises concerns about potential political interference in decisions and recommends preserving all related communications due to possible conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:10 IST
Warren's Warning: SEC Scrutiny on Trump's ETF Plans
Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren has formally requested the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to release its regulatory plans for a new exchange-traded fund linked to President Donald Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group. The company aims to introduce cryptocurrency investment products.

In a letter addressed to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, Warren emphasized the need to prevent any political interference linked to President Trump's involvement. She urged the preservation of all communications concerning the deal between Trump's firm and a cryptocurrency company for transparency and accountability.

The move comes amid Trump's broader shift toward digital assets, which, according to Democratic concerns, might be influenced by personal financial interests. Warren's request for scrutiny aims to ensure the SEC's actions remain impartial, despite recent increases in the value of Trump Media shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

