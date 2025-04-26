Minister Rawat Blasts Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack
Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat criticizes Pakistan for its role in the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing it of aggression while benefiting from India's water. He supports PM Modi's firm stance and nationwide demand for justice, as protests flare across India.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister and BJP leader, Suresh Singh Rawat, launched a scathing critique of Pakistan on Saturday, accusing the neighboring nation of launching terror attacks while utilizing water flowing from Indian lands. He held Pakistan responsible for the April 22nd Pahalgam terror incident.
Rawat expressed his views during an interaction with ANI, stating, "If the Indus River flowed from Pakistan to India, they would have blocked it. Instead, India fulfills its obligations, yet Pakistan still harms us." He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his resolute stance, assuring citizens that the government will decisively deal with the perpetrators.
The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, has incited nationwide indignation. Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a Bihar rally, reiterated India's determination to seek justice and pursue those responsible to the ends of the earth. The country remains on high alert, with intensified military operations ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In Varanasi, PM Modi directs officials to take strictest possible action against those behind gang-rape case in his constituency: Statement.
We are working to ensure that 2036 Olympics take place in India: PM Modi in Varanasi.
Banaras has gained new momentum of development in last 10 years. Today's Kashi is not just ancient but also progressive: PM Modi in Varanasi.
Earlier there was lack of health facilities in Purvanchal but today Kashi is becoming health capital: PM Modi.
People who play games to gain power are interested only in advancement of their family: PM Modi in Varanasi.