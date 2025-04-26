Minister Rawat Blasts Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack

Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister and BJP leader, Suresh Singh Rawat, launched a scathing critique of Pakistan on Saturday, accusing the neighboring nation of launching terror attacks while utilizing water flowing from Indian lands. He held Pakistan responsible for the April 22nd Pahalgam terror incident.

Rawat expressed his views during an interaction with ANI, stating, "If the Indus River flowed from Pakistan to India, they would have blocked it. Instead, India fulfills its obligations, yet Pakistan still harms us." He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his resolute stance, assuring citizens that the government will decisively deal with the perpetrators.

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, has incited nationwide indignation. Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a Bihar rally, reiterated India's determination to seek justice and pursue those responsible to the ends of the earth. The country remains on high alert, with intensified military operations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)