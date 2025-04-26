Omar Abdullah Challenges Pakistan's Investigation Credibility on Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed skepticism on Saturday about Pakistan's proposed involvement in a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives on April 22.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah highlighted what he called a ‘perpetual blame game’ that Pakistan continues to engage in. Though Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured a transparent investigation, Abdullah noted their previous denials and counteraccusations towards India.

Additionally, Abdullah dismissed links between the Indus Waters Treaty and the Pahalgam incident while visiting flood-affected Ramban, where ongoing restoration efforts follow recent mudslides that claimed three lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)