Omar Abdullah Challenges Pakistan's Investigation Credibility on Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistan's offer to join a neutral probe into the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, calling it part of a perpetual blame game. Abdullah reviewed flood-hit Ramban region and questioned linking the Indus Waters Treaty to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:35 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed skepticism on Saturday about Pakistan's proposed involvement in a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives on April 22.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah highlighted what he called a ‘perpetual blame game’ that Pakistan continues to engage in. Though Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured a transparent investigation, Abdullah noted their previous denials and counteraccusations towards India.

Additionally, Abdullah dismissed links between the Indus Waters Treaty and the Pahalgam incident while visiting flood-affected Ramban, where ongoing restoration efforts follow recent mudslides that claimed three lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

