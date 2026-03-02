Jammu and Kashmir Boosts Livestock with Global Imports
Jammu and Kashmir is importing Romanov and Finn sheep, as well as Boer and Swiss Alpine goats, to enhance wool and mutton production. The initiative aims to genetically upgrade local livestock, increase farmers' income, and reduce dependency on imports. The breeding project is part of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.
- Country:
- India
The government of Jammu and Kashmir is making strides to enhance its local livestock production by importing Romanov and Finn sheep breeds, in addition to Boer and Swiss Alpine goats, from countries like Russia, Finland, South Africa, and Switzerland.
These imports are part of a broader plan to boost genetic quality, improve productivity, and eventually lead to increased income for local farmers. Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, approximately 900 Dorper and Texel sheep were also imported, with plans for systematic breeding and distribution across the region.
This initiative underscores long-term goals to decrease reliance on mutton imports, improve dairy production, and support comprehensive employment strategies focusing on productivity and infrastructure in rural areas. The overarching objective is to create sustainable economic growth and food security for Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
