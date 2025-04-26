Left Menu

Karnataka CM Criticizes PM's Response to Pahalgam Attack

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized PM Modi for allegedly 'fooling people' regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He accused Modi of prioritizing election rallies over crucial meetings. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for stronger security measures and cooperation with the central government to ensure peace and protection for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of misleading the public concerning the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Siddaramaiah expressed displeasure over Modi's failure to attend an all-party meeting organized by the Centre following the attack, choosing instead to participate in a Bihar election rally. Siddaramaiah questioned the Prime Minister's priorities, suggesting he was more focused on electioneering than addressing national security issues.

The Chief Minister called for stringent security measures and emphasized that peace should be maintained in the country. Responding to a query, Siddaramaiah affirmed Karnataka's cooperation with the central government concerning the repatriation of Pakistani nationals residing in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

