Border Conflict Intensifies: Ukraine and Russia Clash in Kursk

Tensions rise as Russian authorities claim full control over Kursk, following battles with Ukrainian forces and the involvement of North Korean troops. Amid conflicting reports, high-level talks for a ceasefire are being pursued by US and Ukrainian officials, while Russian assaults continue across Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:25 IST
  Ukraine

Tensions in Eastern Europe escalate with Russian claims over the strategic Kursk region following intense clashes with Ukrainian forces. The Kremlin, through its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, declared full control of the area, a claim disputed by Ukrainian military officials who assert their ongoing resistance efforts.

Significantly, North Korean soldiers reportedly joined Russian forces in repelling Ukrainian advances, adding to the complexity of the situation. This revelation coincides with indirect confirmations by Washington and Seoul regarding North Korean military involvement.

In a diplomatic backdrop, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in discussions at the Vatican, aiming for a ceasefire in the longstanding conflict. Despite these efforts, Russian strikes continue to affect Ukrainian territories, resulting in civilian casualties and ongoing military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

