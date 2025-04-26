Tensions in Eastern Europe escalate with Russian claims over the strategic Kursk region following intense clashes with Ukrainian forces. The Kremlin, through its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, declared full control of the area, a claim disputed by Ukrainian military officials who assert their ongoing resistance efforts.

Significantly, North Korean soldiers reportedly joined Russian forces in repelling Ukrainian advances, adding to the complexity of the situation. This revelation coincides with indirect confirmations by Washington and Seoul regarding North Korean military involvement.

In a diplomatic backdrop, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in discussions at the Vatican, aiming for a ceasefire in the longstanding conflict. Despite these efforts, Russian strikes continue to affect Ukrainian territories, resulting in civilian casualties and ongoing military engagements.

