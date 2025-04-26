Left Menu

Mixed Reactions: Trump's Second Term Sparks Division Among Americans

A recent poll reveals a divided American opinion on President Trump's aggressive agenda. While support from Republicans remains strong, Democrats express dissatisfaction. The survey highlights concerns over priorities, with immigration noted as a relative strength. However, areas like foreign policy and economy face criticism. Overall, views remain polarized.

A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research has unveiled a stark divide in American sentiment regarding President Trump's policies during his second term. The survey finds nearly half of the respondents believe Trump focuses on the wrong priorities, although his immigration stance garners some approval.

Of those surveyed, approximately 40% view Trump as a 'terrible' president, with only 30% considering his performance 'great' or 'good'. The data highlights how Trump's aggressive approach receives mixed reactions, even among Republicans, who express ambivalence towards his highlighted priorities.

Significant discontent arises from Democrats, with majorities critical of his agenda and actions, and Republican factions noticing a decline in enthusiasm. Moreover, despite some support on immigration, Trump's handling of foreign policy and economic issues raises considerable concern about his administration's trajectory.

