Tejashwi Yadav Urges for Unity Against Pahalgam Terrorism

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has called for a united national effort to combat terrorism. Addressing media in Patna, Yadav emphasized that eradicating terrorism is crucial to preventing future tragedies akin to the Pahalgam incident.

Yadav stressed that there should be no political play over the attacks and urged all political entities to unite in the fight against terrorism. He noted that the fight transcends religious and caste lines and should focus solely on bringing perpetrators to justice.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred in the Baisaran meadow, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, marking it one of the deadliest in the region since 2019. The Indian government has since intensified diplomatic actions against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and visa restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)