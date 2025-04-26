India Expels Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

In a swift response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has directed Pakistani nationals within the country to depart by April 27. Authorities across Uttar Pradesh are actively managing the exit process for those on temporary visas, while keeping a close watch on those with long-term permissions.

Although individuals on medical visas receive a slight extension until April 29, surveillance remains tight. Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba confirmed that short-term visa holders, including four nationals in Prayagraj, are already making their exit.

Officials in districts like Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr also report similar departures, although those on long-term visas are still awaiting further government instructions. Most in the latter category have applied for Indian citizenship. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered state leaders to ensure all conditions are met by the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)