Left Menu

India Expels Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

India has ordered Pakistani citizens residing within its borders to leave the country by April 27 following a terror attack in Pahalgam. While those on medical visas have a slight reprieve until April 29, authorities closely monitor both short-term and long-term visa holders across various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pryagraj | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:08 IST
India Expels Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has directed Pakistani nationals within the country to depart by April 27. Authorities across Uttar Pradesh are actively managing the exit process for those on temporary visas, while keeping a close watch on those with long-term permissions.

Although individuals on medical visas receive a slight extension until April 29, surveillance remains tight. Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba confirmed that short-term visa holders, including four nationals in Prayagraj, are already making their exit.

Officials in districts like Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr also report similar departures, although those on long-term visas are still awaiting further government instructions. Most in the latter category have applied for Indian citizenship. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered state leaders to ensure all conditions are met by the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025