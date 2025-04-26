Chief Minister Slams Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over Anti-India Remarks
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his derogatory remarks about India. Sarma emphasized that India's resolve to combat terrorism remains unwavering and condemned Bhutto Zardari for dishonoring his family's legacy. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan due to ongoing conflicts.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following his anti-India comments.
In a statement, Sarma asserted that Bhutto Zardari's remarks dishonor the legacy of his family and warned that his chosen path will only lead to disgrace.
Amidst ongoing tensions, India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing breaches and sustained cross-border terrorism.
